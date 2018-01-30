A Super Blue Blood Moon Is About to Light Up the Sky for the First Time in 35 Years

It will be an amazing sight on Jan. 31 as a rare trifecta of a blue moon, supermoon, and a total lunar eclipse — resulting in a red moon — will combine to create an awesome view for skywatchers lucky enough to see it. 

The trifecta hasn’t occurred in 35 years, and scientists say it won’t happen again until 2037.

A blue moon is another term for the second full moon in a single calendar month. January’s first full moon occurred Jan. 1.

People who want to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon will have to wake up early. 

“Folks in the eastern United States, where the eclipse will be partial, will have to get up in the morning to see it,” said Noah Petro, a research scientist from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. 

The eclipse will last a little over three hours from the beginning of the partial phase at 3:48 a.m. Pacific time.

The west coast will have the best view in the U.S., according to reports.

“For the continental U.S., the viewing will be best in the west,” NASA program executive Gordon Johnston said. “Set your alarm early and go out and take a look. Weather permitting, the West Coast, Alaska and Hawaii will have a spectacular view of totality from start to finish.”

