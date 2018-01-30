A week after grain silo collapsed, cleanup continues on Ohio highway

NEW CARLISLE, OH (WDTN) – Crews continue to clean up corn after a major grain silo collapsed on January 22.

After tons and tons of corn spilled out of the grain silo, local residents couldn’t believe what happened.

It happened at the Miami Valley Feed and Grain Company in the 800 block of W. Jefferson St. (S.R. 571), near Garfield St.

The New Carlisle fire chief says the grainery collapsed, spilling nearly 10,000 tons of corn onto S.R. 571.

The spill took down power lines and poles, knocking out electricity to surrounding homes.

The Clark County Transportation Administrator said State Route 571 will be closed until Monday, February 5 as crews try to clean up the corn.