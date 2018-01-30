‘Armed and Dangerous’ Columbus man suspected in Hocking County burglaries

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Authorities have put out a nationwide arrest warrant for an armed Columbus man who has an extensive criminal record. He is wanted for allegedly stealing vehicles and using them to commit home burglaries.

Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North identified a man seen in home surveillance video as Lacy Lee Allen Pack, 36. He can be seen hopping out of a stolen SUV, breaking down a gate and bursting into a rural Hocking County home while displaying a stolen handgun.

North said forcing his way into the home with his handgun drawn sends a chilling message.

“It means to me that he is there to inflict bodily harm on someone, if someone was at home,” Sheriff North said.

The sheriff said before Pack stole an SUV in the City of Logan before he burglarized two rural Hocking County homes on the morning of January 24.

The female owner of the SUV is seen in home surveillance video chasing her vehicle while it is being stolen, screaming for the driver to stop, while her daughter cries for her mother.

Pack is seen in the burglarized home’s surveillance video carrying out TVs and other items, including cash. The handgun never leaves his hands.

“We believe he came back into Logan and met two other individuals. From there he went to his home in Columbus,” he said.

Sheriff North said Pack abandoned the stolen vehicle on the 2300 block of South High Street in Columbus. He said Pack is also suspected in two other vehicle thefts in Hocking County over the last year. One of those vehicles was abandoned in Canal Winchester.

The sheriff said Pack is armed and dangerous. US Marshal,s Columbus Police and Hocking County Sheriff Deputies raided his mother’s home using a search warrant, but didn’t find him.

The sheriff said Pack is a danger to his victims, law enforcement and himself.

“If we approach him, find him someplace, I am not sure what he would do to the officers or what we would do to him,” Sheriff North said.

Pack is described as being 6’01” tall, weighs approximately 235 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Sheriff North said if see Pack or know where he is, do not approach him, either call the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-385-2131 or text an anonymous tip to 740-380-4276.