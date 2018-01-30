As Elon Musk Gets Into the Flamethrower Business, How Easily Can You Buy the Weapon?

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk’s new invention — a flamethrower — is stirring up a firestorm while selling like hot cakes.

Musk’s company, The Boring Co., has already sold 15,000 in pre-orders, according to his personal Twitter account.

At $500 each, the flamethrowers will be shipped in the spring.

The visionary behind the Tesla electric car and the Space-X rockets even appears in an Instagram video promoting the flamethrowers.

The idea of selling one to the general public seems so off-the-wall that many have been wondering whether it’s all an elaborate joke.

Skepticism was also raised after Musk tweeted out comments like: “When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower. Works against hordes of the undead or your money back!”

Other head-scratching tweets have been met with suspicion.

“Obviously, a flamethrower is a super terrible idea. Definitely don’t buy one,” he tweeted Saturday. “Unless you like fun.”

But wait, there’s more: the flamethrower is sentient, its safe word is “cryptocurrency” and it comes with a free blockchain — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2018

You’d need millions of zombies for a so-called “apocalypse” anyway. Where would I even get a factory big enough to make so many!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

The rumor that I’m secretly creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for flamethrowers is completely false — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

However, a spokesman for Musk insists it’s not a joke.

Musk’s device shoots out flames that reach less than 10 feet. But other flamethrowers are much more powerful.

In 48 of the 50 states, you don’t even need a permit to buy one. There are currently no federal government regulations on flamethrowers.

Christopher Rallo, who sells flamethrowers at Jerry’s Firearms on Long Island, N.Y., says the devices do have legitimate uses.

“They are going to use this for killing beehives and starting a bonfire,” he said.

California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago is appalled that someone like Musk, a business icon with a huge social media following, could even think about selling flamethrowers.

“I read in the newspaper that flamethrowers are being sold for $500,” he told Inside Edition. “I couldn’t believe it. I thought it was a joke.”

RELATED STORIES



Friends Band Together to Fight Dangerous Flames Threatening California Apartment Building





Commute From Hell: Shocking Photos Show Towering Flames Surrounding L.A. Roads





Bus Driver Ushers 56 Children to Safety as Bus Erupts in Flames

