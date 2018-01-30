Better Call Jackson: Companies billing for unsolicited medical products

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A warning from the Better Business Bureau for Ohio consumers to be aware of medical brace offers. Recently, the BBB has received reports of older consumers getting anonymous phone calls from companies offering back and knee braces.

Mark Beall contacted the BBB and Better Call Jackson after his mother started receiving unwanted medical devices.

It started more than a year ago when his mother went to the doctor for back pain. The doctor suggested a back brace.

“They sent the back brace and everything was fine”, said Beall, “Then a few days later we started getting more calls and all of a sudden, we’re getting back braces, knee braces, arm braces and all this stuff.”

Beall believes his mother’s information was sold to other companies with most of the devices coming from California and Florida.

Beall estimates about four thousand dollars of new and unused braces have arrived. Returning the items has been nearly impossible.

“I talked to one company, they said they were gonna send a label but they never sent it. I called them twice and then the number was disconnected,” said Beall.

In this case, her Medicare and insurance are getting billed for the items. NBC4 has learned that her insurance company is conducting an investigation. He fears her insurance premiums might go up because of the unwanted medical devices.

The BBB suggests you never give out personal information over the phone., especially if it’s from an unsolicited caller.

Also, never do business with door-to-door or telephone salespeople who tell you medical services and equipment are free.

Remind older family members that Medicare will never call and ask for personal information and to treat that information like you would a credit card number.

You can report Medicare Fraud to the Officer of the Inspector General at the US Department of Health and Human Services.