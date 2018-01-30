Crash in Fairfield County turns fatal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One man has died after he lost control of his car and crashed in to an embankment in Fairfield County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that George W. Holsinger, 72, crashed while traveling east on US-22 near Snoke Hill Road at 4:40pm on Monday when he lost control of his vehicle.

Troopers say his car struck a utility pole and a concrete bridge before ending up in an embankment.

Holisinger was sent to Fairfield Medical Center where he later died.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.