Crashes cause several road closures on city’s west side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Crashes involving a couple of semi-trucks have several roadways closed on the city’s west side.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation at about 3am, Tuesday, a semi-truck carrying beer crashed on I-70 westbound between I-270 and Hilliard-Rome Road. That incident has closed one lane of the roadway.

A second crash involving a tandem tractor trailer carrying hazardous materials happened later in the morning. ODOT officials say the truck jackknifed and all all lanes of I-270NB are closed in the area. Also, all the ramps from I-70 to I-270NB are closed.

According to Columbus Division of Fire officials a small leak on the truck carrying hazardous materials was quickly contained. Hazmat crews are staying on scene as a precaution.

There was no estimation on how long each closure would last.