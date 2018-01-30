Cyclists Swarm Convince Store, Where Some Allegedly Steal $3,000 Worth of Items

It was a scene of absolute mayhem as dozens of cyclists recently swarmed a Los Angeles convenience store.

Some rummaged the shelves, stuffing whatever they could into their backpacks, without paying. The store owner reportedly said some of the cyclists did pay.

The store clerk, who was working alone at the time, was helpless as some of the bikers made off with more than $3,000 worth of snacks and drinks right before his eyes. He says there was nothing he could do.

The LAPD is now looking into the thefts.

This horde of bikers taking over the streets is reminiscent of a scene in New York City last summer, when hundreds of riders caused complete chaos on the Cross Bronx Expressway — one of the busiest highways in America.

A similar incident also occurred in Philadelphia where pedestrians were nearly bowled over by the bikers. The same in Santa Cruz, Calif., as the riders appeared to take pleasure in intimidating motorists.

The phenomenon is called “Bikelife,” where young men gather at rendezvous points at an agreed upon time that’s set up through social media. The goal looks to be to create havoc..

