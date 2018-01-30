Difficulty viewing Super-Blue-Partial Lunar Eclipse locally

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The night is finally here!!! We have waited a while, even on planet Earth to see a Total Lunar Eclipse Blue Moon, it has been since 1982.

Yesterday, I wrote on the rare facts on this upcoming event, and if you never leave Central Ohio, you will never see a Total Blue Moon Eclipse (unless you have 130 more years in the tank, which with modern science, who knows).

What we “could see” early Wednesday morning:

Assuming ideal conditions back on/near Earth weather-wise, we would be able to see about an 80% partial lunar eclipse, with the partial part starting around 6:48am Wednesday morning. Unfortunately for us, as the Earth’s shadow starts to cover the Moon and the light scattering around the Earth starts to turn it red, the moon will be getting closer to setting.

We have sunrise on Tuesday officially at 7:41am, and moonset at 7:42am. The official Total Lunar Eclipse will begin at 7:51am, but with the moon already down, we will be unable to see it completely. That will be reserved to our friends to the west in the United States.

What we will “probably see” early Wednesday morning:

Clouds! Grrrrr!

Below is what I think the chances are across Ohio of seeing at least some of the Partial Lunar Eclipse Wednesday morning in Ohio. I have shaded the north with a low end chance (20%) because the cloud deck will not be solid overcast, but will be close, so there might be some breaks to see it.

Below are a few forecast models we have access to, and showing the amount of clouds at the start (6:48am) through sunrise (end 7:41am)

Our in-house model is the most optimistic that we could see more clear skies to the south, with broken through the I-70 corridor, and more thick clouds north.

Below the global American model looks more optimistic for a south and eastern Ohio viewing, and less of a chance west and northwest.

Below is another high resolution model and notices this has more broken clouds east and southeast as well at the start, and thickening clouds toward morning.

Finally, the HRRR (hi-res model run hourly) from NOAA. This is a view over the Great Lakes region, and notice the blue shading over much of Ohio in the first graphic 11:00UTC (6:00am), that represents 90% total clouds or higher.

Below is the 12:00UTC (7:00am) and still much of the state is at 90% total cloud cover or more, expect the south and southeast.

Bottom line, most of us will be up, getting ready for work, getting the kids ready for school, or just waking up for the day anyway. We should have clouds around, but it is worth a shot to look for the moon an hour before sunrise on Wednesday. If the clouds play nice, you might get to see this event, fingers crossed!

If you have questions about eclipses, the moon, or any other weather, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave