East Columbus house call prompts homicide investigation

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police continue a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead during a residence check.

Columbus Division of Police says the woman was discovered around 2:15pm in an apartment at 3044 Allegheny Avenue after a call was made to check on the resident.

The resident had not gone to work on Monday and was not answering her phone according to a press release.

Police say when they arrived, they found the woman lifeless.

A Columbus Division of Fire medic pronounced the woman dead at 3:20pm.

The press release says they currently have no suspects at this time.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s