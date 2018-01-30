East Columbus house call prompts homicide investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police continue a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead during a residence check.

Columbus Division of Police says the woman was discovered around 2:15pm in an apartment at 3044 Allegheny Avenue after a call was made to check on the resident.

The resident had not gone to work on Monday and was not answering her phone according to a press release.

Police say when they arrived, they found the woman lifeless.

A Columbus Division of Fire medic pronounced the woman dead at 3:20pm.

The press release says they currently have no suspects at this time.