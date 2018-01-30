Five ideas to win $10K each in Ohio opioid science challenge

Hundreds of researchers, caregivers, service providers and individuals from Ohio, other states and nine countries submitted ideas in the $8 million challenge.

The five ideas with the highest likelihood of success will be awarded $10,000 each Tuesday. Forty runners-up, 20 civilians and 20 technical professionals or experts will be entered into a drawing to win $500 cash prizes.

The challenge is part of a two-pronged strategy the state is using to drive scientific breakthroughs. Republican Gov. John Kasich called for the investment. Ohio is among states hardest hit by deaths from prescription-painkiller addiction.

The state also made available $12 million for research-and-development grants.