Hulk Hogan Surprises Fans by Posing as Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Hulkamaniacs in Florida got a special treat and the surprise of a lifetime when they recently visited Orlando’s Madame Tussauds wax museum as Hulk Hogan himself posed as a figure.

The 64-year-old wrestling icon pranked fans as he stood still inside the museum. As visitors stopped by to snap a photo with the “wax figure,” Hogan left them in shock as he suddenly came to life.

“I’m getting ready to tear Madame Tussauds down today,” the iconic wrestler said in video posted to his official YouTube channel. “All these other wax figures are gonna faint when they see my wax figure.”

The video showed repeated encounters, where fans noting how “lifelike” he looked were left terrified as Hogan suddenly jumped out of his seat.

But after scaring each of the customers, Hogan graciously posed for photos.

