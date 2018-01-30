Kentucky Mother Dragged Out of Court After Lunging at Laughing Defendant Accused of Killing Her Sons

A Kentucky mother was dragged screaming out of a Louisville court after she rushed a man accused of killing her teenage sons and then burning them.

“I felt bad. I just couldn’t take it,” she told WLKY-TV. “I just flipped out” after seeing Brice Rhodes at the defense table.

“Ain’t nobody going to sit in court and hold their composure and have a demon turn around and laugh about killing your kids,” she said.

Rhodes is charged with stabbing to death Wren’s sons, 16-year-old Maurice Gordon and 14-year-old Larry Ordway, in May 2016. Their bodies were burned and dumped in an abandoned house, authorities said.

The mother has said Rhodes, an obscure rapper, tried to recruit her sons into a street gang, then killed them after they witnessed a murder that year. “My son told me what was going to happen to him,” Wren told WDRB-TV at the time. “He knew this. I did everything I could to prevent it.”

Rhodes pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Three other alleged accomplices have agreed to plea deals and are awaiting sentencing.

As she was pulled from court last week, Wren yelled, “Lock me up! Lock me up! Why don’t you let me get to him? He’s sick!”

Authorities said Rhodes’ accomplices told investigators he made the boys kneel and “beg for forgiveness” before stabbing them.

