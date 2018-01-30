Leslie Jones returns for PyeongChang Olympics

Leslie Jones is going back to the Olympics.

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member, whose Team USA enthusiasm took Rio by storm, will again be a super fan and NBC Olympics contributor in PyeongChang.

Jones began the August 2016 Rio Olympics cheering from home. Her live-tweeting commentary led NBC Olympics President Jim Bell to invite her to Brazil.

Jones accepted and experienced the Games with Team USA Olympians.

Since Rio, Jones was nominated for an Emmy, hosted the BET Awards and made the Time 100.

MORE: Katie Couric returns to NBC for PyeongChang Olympics

