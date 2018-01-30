Local gymnasts learning to speak up after Nassar case

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Gymnasts and coaches in the popular female dominated sport are healing as a community after former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor, Larry Nassar, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexual abuse.

Nationally-known gymnastics facility Buckeye Gymnastics is teaching their girls to speak up.

On a busy afternoon in Westerville, young athletes tumble across the mats and run drills. The gym is filled with trophies from elite gymnasts. United States athletes come here to train under the very best.

Kittia Carpenter is the Team Director at Buckeye Gymnastics and the former coach of three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas.

This past November Douglas publicly joined her former teammates as well as hundreds of other girls and women saying they too were sexually abused by Doctor Larry Nassar.

“That’s the sad part for me,” said Carpenter. “That they handled it in their mind for a long time.”

Carpenter has been a gymnastics coach for more than 30 years. She says she knew Nassar and some of the athletes involved in the case.

“I’m proud of them for speaking up because now they have opened doors for the rest of the gymnast to feel comfortable,” Carpenter says.

Gym owner David Holcomb says some of the athletes here at Buckeye Gymnastics were treated for injuries by Nassar. Fortunately, none were abused.

“All of this is being ruined for all of these children because of one evil guy,” said Holcomb.

Now these athletes are using not only their voice but their skills, wearing teal to stand in solidarity for those victims.

“I think the entire gymnastics community is speaking with one voice,” said Holcomb. “It’s not just about winning medals. The medals only mean anything is our athletes have been taken care of.”

Buckeye Gymnastics, the girls and coaches are a family and they won’t let this horrific incident take that away from them.