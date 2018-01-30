Man Arrested for Stealing $30 From New York Church’s Donation Box

A New York man has been arrested after allegedly stealing money from a church donation box in a brazen act that was caught on camera, police said.

Kevin Madison, 39, was caught on surveillance footage allegedly taking cash from a donation box located near an altar of candles in Sacred Heart Church on Shonnard Place in Yonkers at 2:47 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Madison is accused of using a metal hook to “fish” about $30 from the box, authorities said.

But church officials who saw the suspicious behavior called the cops, who intercepted Madison as he tried to leave the place of worship, Yonkers police said.

As he was being placed under arrest, Madison allegedly “became belligerent and kicked the rear door and banged his head against the [police vehicle’s] partition several times,” police said in a statement.

Madison was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before he was processed for his arrest. A mugshot of Madison shows the man had suffered a cut to his forehead during the incident.

He was charged with petit larceny, possession of burglar’s tools, criminal possession of stolen property and obstructing governmental administration.

Madison was arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court the following day.

He remains in custody at the Westchester Department of Correction and is due back in court Thursday.

