Mark Salling Dead at 35: Former ‘Glee’ Star Facing Child Porn Sentence Dies of Apparent Suicide

Mark Salling, a former star of the TV musical series Glee who was awaiting sentencing in a child porn case, has died of an apparent suicide in California, according to multiple reports.

Salling, 35, who starred as Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the popular Fox TV show between 2009 and 2015, was found at about 8:50 a.m. local time near a riverbed in Sunland, TMZ reported Tuesday.

LA County officials would not confirm the manner of Salling’s death to InsideEdition.com, saying only that it was an investigation that is ongoing.

Salling pleaded guilty last year to possession of child pornography, and reached a plea deal with prosecutors in December. He was reportedly expected to serve four to seven years in prison.

He was due to return to court for sentencing in March.

RELATED STORIES



Ex-Assistant Principal Charged With Producing and Possessing Child Porn – Again: Prosecutors





YouTube Star Austin Jones Arrested on Child Porn Charges





Wrestler Arrested for Possession of Child Porn, Reportedly Including Images of Infants

