Mayon Volcano Erupts in the Philippines, Leaving Towns in Darkness

Ash has spurted from Mount Mayon in the Philippines as the volcano continues to churn.

The ash, caused by eruptions of lava from the volcano’s crater has affected a few nearby towns as of Tuesday.

About 84,000 people have fled danger zones and are staying in schools and shelters.

The volcano, which is the most active in the country, had one large eruption of lava that lasted more than an hour Monday.

The ash plume reached nearly a mile above the crater and caused significant ash to rain down in the towns of Camalig and Guinobatan, according to reports.

Mayon has been leaving communities in darkness since Jan. 14 when it first started spewing huge amounts of ash and molten rock into the sky.

It has remained at alert level four on a scale of one to five, indicating a more violent eruption may be imminent.

Mayon is still swollen with magma below the surface and could erupt explosively, according to scientists, who worry the eruption could last months, according to reports.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the most recent eruption.

