Mom-to-Be Shocked as She Realizes Chick-Fil-A Mascot Is Actually Her Deployed Husband

A North Carolina woman was thrilled to see Chick-fil-A’s mascot — not because she were hungry, but because her husband, who returned home early from Afghanistan, revealed he had put on the costume to surprise her.

During a trip to a Chick-fil-A location in Fayetteville, Fort Bragg military wife Brandy Rodriguez and her family posed for a photo with the mascot, a cow wearing a red shirt that reads: “Eat Mor Chikin.”

But before the camera flash went off, Brandy’s husband Antonio Rodriguez removed the mascot head, revealing that he had been in the costume the whole time.

“He had been deployed since June and they are expecting their first child — our first grandchild — in only a few weeks,” Antonio’s father, Michael Rodriguez, told InsideEdition.com.

Michael Rodriguez, a veteran, explained he had been planning the surprise with his son for several weeks. He contacted the chain and arrived early to the restaurant to make sure Antonio was settled in the costume before picking up his family for lunch.

He said Antonio even lingered around the shop, entertaining other diners before it was time to surprise his wife and family.

“When the cow came over, I suggested we take a picture with the cow and that was when we did the reveal,” Michael said. “We are so honored and happy that Chick-fil-A helped us welcome our son home.

