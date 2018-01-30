ODOT, Columbus working to fill potholes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Potholes seem to be a topic on many of our minds as we’re making our daily commute.

NBC 4’s Elyse Chengery spent Tuesday getting answers from ODOT and the city of Columbus as to what they are doing today to fix them

Viewers tell us the potholes are all over the city. Alleys, side streets and highways are all covered. Coming into contact with one of them could lead to some pricey car repairs.

“Oh my gosh the potholes are so bad,” said one woman.

Sam Katz, the Manager at Katz Tires says he has seen at least three customers come in every day over the last month needing help with a tire after hitting a pothole.

“Lately we’ve been noticing a lot more people coming in for due to potholes. And I know the city has been working their best to fill them but it’s you really have to be aware nowadays,” said Katz. “Park it. Get it towed. Hopefully it’ll cost you anywhere between 40 to 200 to get you in and out depending on if you need a used tire, new tire. And do not drive on the rim.”

The city of Columbus says this month alone from January 1 to January 28 the city has received 878 reports of potholes They have repaired 752 of them.

There is a process when it comes to filling the potholes. It’s similar to snow and ice removal. Crews have been fixing the potholes when weather permits, hitting mains roads first, and then residential streets.

The city says if you see a pothole, call 311. Give them the address of the location. The locations are then forwarded to the Department of Public Service to be scheduled for patching. And we’re being told potholes are typically patched within three days after the service request is filed.