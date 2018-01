COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Football has announced the date for the 2018 Spring Game.

The annual scrimmage will take place at Ohio Stadium around 1:45pm on April 14. Ohio State Lacross will also play Michigan at 11am in Ohio Stadium.

Ticketing details have not yet been released. Tickets to the 2017 Spring Game were $5 and sold out the day before the game.

The date and time were announced during the Cotton Bowl trophy presentation during Tuesday’s Ohio State basketball game against Indiana.