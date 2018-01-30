Poll: President Trump’s approval highest in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – In a new Gallup Poll, President Donald Trump’s job approval rating averaged 38% throughout the U.S. in 2017, but was the highest of any state in West Virginia.

In West Virginia, 61 percent of people approved of President Trump and 35 percent disapproved. Four percent had no opinion.

In Ohio, 45 percent of people approved of President Trump, 50 percent disapproved, and five percent had no opinion.

Kentucky ranked ninth in approval of President Trump, with 51 percent approving, 45 percent disapproving, and 5 having no opinion.

These results are based on 171,469 Gallup Daily tracking interviews conducted nationally throughout 2017.

President Trump averaged the lowest first-year approval rating of any president in Gallup history, and lagged behind President Barack Obama’s 57% first-year rating by nearly 20 points.

You can see the full results below.

Approve % Disapprove % No opinion % Sample size West Virginia 61 35 4 957 North Dakota 57 39 5 510 Wyoming 57 36 7 471 South Dakota 54 42 4 556 Alabama 53 42 5 2,914 Oklahoma 53 40 7 2,317 Idaho 53 42 5 1,190 Montana 52 45 3 1,019 Kentucky 51 45 5 2,384 Tennessee 50 44 5 3,915 Arkansas 50 44 6 1,781 Alaska 50 44 6 522 Nebraska 49 47 4 1,364 Louisiana 49 45 5 2,481 Kansas 48 47 5 1,684 South Carolina 48 46 6 2,681 Mississippi 48 46 6 1,571 Utah 48 47 6 2,024 Missouri 47 48 6 3,423 Ohio 45 50 5 6,011 Indiana 44 51 5 3,391 Iowa 43 52 5 2,017 Maine 42 55 3 905 New Hampshire 42 56 3 806 Pennsylvania 42 53 5 7,615 Nevada 42 53 5 1,478 Wisconsin 41 55 5 3,196 Georgia 41 53 6 5,202 Florida 41 53 7 10,575 Arizona 41 53 6 3,504 Michigan 40 55 5 5,283 North Carolina 40 54 6 5,495 Texas 39 54 7 13,468 Minnesota 37 58 4 3,291 Virginia 37 57 6 4,633 Colorado 37 59 5 3,444 Delaware 36 58 6 480 Oregon 36 59 5 3,034 New Mexico 35 59 6 1,396 New Jersey 34 61 6 4,214 Washington 34 60 5 4,449 Illinois 33 62 5 5,452 Rhode Island 32 62 6 575 Connecticut 31 63 6 1,905 New York 30 63 7 10,343 Maryland 30 65 6 3,036 California 29 65 6 17,223 Hawaii 29 60 11 691 Massachusetts 27 68 5 3,625 Vermont 26 69 5 473 District of Columbia 6 88 6 495 U.S. total 38 56 171,469