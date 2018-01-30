Poll: President Trump’s approval highest in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – In a new Gallup Poll, President Donald Trump’s job approval rating averaged 38% throughout the U.S. in 2017, but was the highest of any state in West Virginia.
In West Virginia, 61 percent of people approved of President Trump and 35 percent disapproved. Four percent had no opinion.
In Ohio, 45 percent of people approved of President Trump, 50 percent disapproved, and five percent had no opinion.
Kentucky ranked ninth in approval of President Trump, with 51 percent approving, 45 percent disapproving, and 5 having no opinion.
These results are based on 171,469 Gallup Daily tracking interviews conducted nationally throughout 2017.
President Trump averaged the lowest first-year approval rating of any president in Gallup history, and lagged behind President Barack Obama’s 57% first-year rating by nearly 20 points.
You can see the full results below.
|Approve %
|Disapprove %
|No opinion %
|Sample size
|West Virginia
|61
|35
|4
|957
|North Dakota
|57
|39
|5
|510
|Wyoming
|57
|36
|7
|471
|South Dakota
|54
|42
|4
|556
|Alabama
|53
|42
|5
|2,914
|Oklahoma
|53
|40
|7
|2,317
|Idaho
|53
|42
|5
|1,190
|Montana
|52
|45
|3
|1,019
|Kentucky
|51
|45
|5
|2,384
|Tennessee
|50
|44
|5
|3,915
|Arkansas
|50
|44
|6
|1,781
|Alaska
|50
|44
|6
|522
|Nebraska
|49
|47
|4
|1,364
|Louisiana
|49
|45
|5
|2,481
|Kansas
|48
|47
|5
|1,684
|South Carolina
|48
|46
|6
|2,681
|Mississippi
|48
|46
|6
|1,571
|Utah
|48
|47
|6
|2,024
|Missouri
|47
|48
|6
|3,423
|Ohio
|45
|50
|5
|6,011
|Indiana
|44
|51
|5
|3,391
|Iowa
|43
|52
|5
|2,017
|Maine
|42
|55
|3
|905
|New Hampshire
|42
|56
|3
|806
|Pennsylvania
|42
|53
|5
|7,615
|Nevada
|42
|53
|5
|1,478
|Wisconsin
|41
|55
|5
|3,196
|Georgia
|41
|53
|6
|5,202
|Florida
|41
|53
|7
|10,575
|Arizona
|41
|53
|6
|3,504
|Michigan
|40
|55
|5
|5,283
|North Carolina
|40
|54
|6
|5,495
|Texas
|39
|54
|7
|13,468
|Minnesota
|37
|58
|4
|3,291
|Virginia
|37
|57
|6
|4,633
|Colorado
|37
|59
|5
|3,444
|Delaware
|36
|58
|6
|480
|Oregon
|36
|59
|5
|3,034
|New Mexico
|35
|59
|6
|1,396
|New Jersey
|34
|61
|6
|4,214
|Washington
|34
|60
|5
|4,449
|Illinois
|33
|62
|5
|5,452
|Rhode Island
|32
|62
|6
|575
|Connecticut
|31
|63
|6
|1,905
|New York
|30
|63
|7
|10,343
|Maryland
|30
|65
|6
|3,036
|California
|29
|65
|6
|17,223
|Hawaii
|29
|60
|11
|691
|Massachusetts
|27
|68
|5
|3,625
|Vermont
|26
|69
|5
|473
|District of Columbia
|6
|88
|6
|495
|U.S. total
|38
|56
|171,469