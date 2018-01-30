Poll: President Trump’s approval highest in West Virginia

President Donald Trump salutes during a welcome ceremony at U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM), Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Aiea, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – In a new Gallup Poll,  President Donald Trump’s job approval rating averaged 38% throughout the U.S. in 2017, but was the highest of any state in West Virginia.

In West Virginia, 61 percent of people approved of President Trump and 35 percent disapproved. Four percent had no opinion.

In Ohio, 45 percent of people approved of President Trump, 50 percent disapproved, and five percent had no opinion.

Kentucky ranked ninth in approval of President Trump, with 51 percent approving, 45 percent disapproving, and 5 having no opinion.

These results are based on 171,469 Gallup Daily tracking interviews conducted nationally throughout 2017.

President Trump averaged the lowest first-year approval rating of any president in Gallup history, and lagged behind President Barack Obama’s 57% first-year rating by nearly 20 points.

You can see the full results below.

Approve % Disapprove % No opinion % Sample size
West Virginia 61 35 4 957
North Dakota 57 39 5 510
Wyoming 57 36 7 471
South Dakota 54 42 4 556
Alabama 53 42 5 2,914
Oklahoma 53 40 7 2,317
Idaho 53 42 5 1,190
Montana 52 45 3 1,019
Kentucky 51 45 5 2,384
Tennessee 50 44 5 3,915
Arkansas 50 44 6 1,781
Alaska 50 44 6 522
Nebraska 49 47 4 1,364
Louisiana 49 45 5 2,481
Kansas 48 47 5 1,684
South Carolina 48 46 6 2,681
Mississippi 48 46 6 1,571
Utah 48 47 6 2,024
Missouri 47 48 6 3,423
Ohio 45 50 5 6,011
Indiana 44 51 5 3,391
Iowa 43 52 5 2,017
Maine 42 55 3 905
New Hampshire 42 56 3 806
Pennsylvania 42 53 5 7,615
Nevada 42 53 5 1,478
Wisconsin 41 55 5 3,196
Georgia 41 53 6 5,202
Florida 41 53 7 10,575
Arizona 41 53 6 3,504
Michigan 40 55 5 5,283
North Carolina 40 54 6 5,495
Texas 39 54 7 13,468
Minnesota 37 58 4 3,291
Virginia 37 57 6 4,633
Colorado 37 59 5 3,444
Delaware 36 58 6 480
Oregon 36 59 5 3,034
New Mexico 35 59 6 1,396
New Jersey 34 61 6 4,214
Washington 34 60 5 4,449
Illinois 33 62 5 5,452
Rhode Island 32 62 6 575
Connecticut 31 63 6 1,905
New York 30 63 7 10,343
Maryland 30 65 6 3,036
California 29 65 6 17,223
Hawaii 29 60 11 691
Massachusetts 27 68 5 3,625
Vermont 26 69 5 473
District of Columbia 6 88 6 495
U.S. total 38 56 171,469

