Real estate agent offers $250 taco home-buying perk

HOUSTON, TX (KPRC) — A Houston real estate agent is celebrating after selling the Cypress home that came with a now-viral taco incentive.

Nicole Lopez, of Intero Real Estate Services, tells NBC affiliate KPRC-TV she has a buyer who will claim the $250 worth of tacos, as promised on her sign, at closing.

“The buyer is definitely going to get the tacos,” Lopez said. “He’s planning a taco party at the end of February.”

Lopez told KPRC 2 the home sold to a real estate agent shortly after the sign appeared on a meme Facebook page called Shut the Front Door.

“It was the best investment in a $60 sign ever,” Lopez said. “Literally ever.”

Lopez explained she and her all-female team “love to eat.” “Tacos just seemed like a really good idea at the time,” she said with a laugh.

Since a photo of her sign went viral on Facebook, Lopez said she’s been inundated with calls from around the country and Canada.

Lopez said she expects copycats now that the approach has proved successful. She said she may have to market herself now as “the original taco Realtor.”

“We’ll take (imitation),” she said. “If it helps people sell homes, we’re all for it.”

Oh, and just for the record, the seller has two ways to dish out the taco realty deal: The seller can provide a credit at closing for the “non-realty item” of tacos or an addendum will be written for $250 toward the closing costs to cover the taco perk.

