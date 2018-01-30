Reynoldsburg Police searching for Best Buy theft suspects

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Police in Reynoldsburg are looking for three people accused of felony theft from Best Buy.

According to the Reynoldsburg Division of Police, at about 1:50pm, Monday, two women and a man stole both an Xbox and PlayStation game consoles from the Taylor Square Best Buy.

The suspects were seen leaving in a rusty silver Honda Civic.

Police say the suspects committed felony theft of the consoles, and are asking anyone who recognizes the female in the photo above to call 614-866-6622.