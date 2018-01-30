River Valley Local Schools superintendent on leave after misconduct complaint

CALEDONIA, OH (WCMH) — River Valley Local Schools Superintendent James Peterson has been placed on paid administrative leave, amid an accusation and investigation of misconduct.

Peterson’s personnel file does not indicate the reason for his leave.

The superintendent told NBC4, however, that it is the result of an anonymous letter accusing him of making a comment about a woman’s breasts.

In his 44 years of working in education, Peterson said he has never acted inappropriately and the recent accusation is false.

“There’s not one ounce of truth to it,” he said. “I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Peterson said this school year is his fifth with River Valley Local Schools.

Several parents have said their interaction with him has been professional, and they were surprised to hear of the accusation.

“He helped me a lot trying to get my kids into the right classes that they needed,” said Rebecca Harris. “From what I’ve seen, he works really hard with the parents.”

The River Valley Local Schools Board will hold a special meeting at the district’s high school, on Thursday at 6:30 p.m, where Peterson’s status is expected to be discussed.

