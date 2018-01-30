Rose McGowan Claims ‘Everybody Knew’ About Harvey Weinstein’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Actress Rose McGowan, who has accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape, claims his behavior was no secret in Hollywood.

“Everybody knew,” she told Robin Roberts Tuesday on Good Morning America. “I know that. I was there. People kind of think, like, I don’t know these people, that I’m on the outside, like they are, looking in.”

Now an activist and author, McGowan described herself as a “curtain” in the film industry that “absorbed all information from both sides.

“I would be the one that saw both sides, that nobody noticed, that was pretty and there just to be used and discarded when they were done,” she said.

McGowan has accused Weinstein of raping her at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival. Weinstein has denied having nonconsensual relations with women.

She also appeared on The View, promoting her new memoir, Brave. In it, she doesn’t refer to Weinstein by name, only as “The Monster.”



