Seven-year-old boy dies one day after testing positive for flu, strep throat

HURT, VA (WFLA) – The flu has taken the life of another child. A 7-year-old Virginia boy died on Sunday, one day after he tested positive for the flu and strep throat.

Kevin Baynes Jr. was sent home from school on Friday after he threw up and fell asleep in class, according to his father.

The boy was taken to the emergency room of a local hospital on Saturday morning. Doctors gave him a couple prescriptions after he tested positive for strep throat and the flu.

Kevin’s father said his son slept much of the day on Saturday, but could not hold down any food or water.

The next morning, his older sister tried to wake him up, but he was cold and not breathing.

Kevin’s parents called 911 and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed.

Kevin is survived by his parents and three other siblings.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral costs.

“My cousin passed away this morning and he is only 7 years old and he passed away from the flu and strep throat and his parents are devastated and shocked they loved there little boy very much and his two sisters and brother is going to miss him very much they don’t have the money to pay for his funeral and they shouldn’t have to bury there child at this age so if anybody could help please help. Thanks,” said Kevin’s cousin Pate Michelle on the GoFundMe page.

Strangers from around the world are offering their condolences and have donated $8,288 as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.