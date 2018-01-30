Teen indicted on charges stemming from Mifflin Township murder, robbery

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — A teenager has been indicted on charges he was involved in a robbery and murder at a Mifflin Township home last May.

A Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted Deveron Zekoi Huett, 16, for one count of Aggravated Murder, two counts Murder, one count Attempted Murder, one count Felonious Assault, one count Aggravated Burglary, and two counts of Aggravated Robbery, all counts with firearm specifications, for a total of eight counts.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says that Huett, along with Bradley D. Lubell, 29, was involved in a home invasion armed robbery that resulted in the shooting death of James Bradford Black, 34, and the wounding of Erik Steven Taylor, 38, at Mifflin Township residence, May 4, 2017.

“This teenager and his adult accomplice charged into a home during the middle of the day, pulled out handguns, and started shooting,” says O’Brien.

Huett was initially charged in Juvenile Court with delinquency counts of Aggravated Murder and Aggravated Robbery and was bound over to Common Pleas Court, January 19.

Lubell was indicted in the case last year.

Huett is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 2.