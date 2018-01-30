Top Spots: Best places to get hot chocolate in Columbus

Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With winter weather returning to the forecast, it’s the perfect time for a cup of hot chocolate.

Sure, you can stick with your packet of Swiss Miss if you want, but there’s nothing more heavenly on a winter day than a creamy, specialty hot chocolate from one of Columbus’ locally owned cafes or restaurants. I asked NBC4 viewers what their go-to places were for hot cocoa, and here’s what they said:

Café Phenix

This hidden gem nestled in downtown Columbus takes the cake for the best hot chocolate in the city, according to NBC4 viewers. Their hot chocolate is made from real, hand-whipped melted chocolate and steamed milk. The café offers five different varieties: Chocolat au Lait (milk chocolate), Chocolat Noir (dark chocolate), Chocolate Blanc (white chocolate), Choco Nutella (your choice of chocolate blended with Nutella) and Choco Peanut Butter (your choice of chocolate blended with peanut butter).

Fox in the Snow

If you’re looking for a cozy café that not only serves amazing hot chocolate with homemade marshmallows, but also fantastic, made-from-scratch baked goods, Fox in the Snow is the place for you. Their hot chocolate will only set you back $4, so feel free to add on a salted dark chocolate brownie for the ultimate chocolate fix.

The Original Pancake House

Located on Lane Avenue in Upper Arlington, OPH is best-known for their breakfast spread, but NBC4 viewers love their hot chocolate, which is served with real whipped cream.

Chocolate Café

If you need a major chocolate fix, Chocolate Café is the place for you. Located on Northwest Boulevard, the shop offers a good variety of hot chocolates, including standard milk, dark and white hot chocolates and specialty hot chocolates like Cherry jubilee, LaSalle mint, caramel, Mexican, Kaffee Wien, peanut butter, Nutella and butterscotch.

Pistacia Vera

Pistacia Vera is best-known for their delicious hand-crafted pastries, but their hot chocolate one of the best items on the menu. Their Valrhona hot chocolate is absolutely divine. Pro-tip: Pair your hot chocolate with a mocha hazelnut macaron.

