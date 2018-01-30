Two children, two adults missing after fire guts Cleveland home

By Published:
Cleveland Fire investigators work at the scene of a house fire, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Cleveland. Firefighters say the blaze caused severe damage, hindering their ability to search the charred home. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Investigators are using cadaver dogs to search through a Cleveland home where two children and two adults are missing after an overnight house fire.

Firefighters say a woman believed to be the children’s mother escaped the fire early Tuesday morning by jumping from the home on the city’s east side. She was taken to a hospital, and information about her condition wasn’t immediately released.

This photo shows the remains of a home after a house fire Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Cleveland. Firefighters say the blaze caused severe damage, hindering their ability to search the charred home. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Investigators say a 4-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, their father and another man are missing.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

A relative of a man who was in the house says investigators told her they are checking for signs of arson.

Firefighters say the blaze caused severe damage, hindering their ability to search the charred home.

