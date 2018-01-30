Virginia Tech student accused of having assault rifle, attempting to buy 5,000 rounds of ammo

WRIC Published:
Yunsong Zhao

BLACKSBURG, VA (WRIC) — A Virginia Tech student is behind bars after reports that students on campus were in extreme danger.

The VT Police Department says officers heard a rumor that someone on campus had been stockpiling weapons and that students should avoid large lecture classes.

After an investigation, VT Police arrested 19-year-old Yunsong Zhao. He is charged with possession or transportation of certain firearms by certain persons.

According to a warrant, Zhao, who has family in China, illegally had an assault rifle while not being a U.S. citizen or while not being lawfully admitted for permanent residence to the U.S.

The warrant also says Zhao tried to buy 5,000 rounds of ammunition, had been researching bulletproof vests and bought a former police vehicle that still had some police markings on it. Zhao outfitted the vehicle with a special bumper, according to the warrant.

Zhao’s court date is scheduled for March 1.

