Watch Nathan Chen’s ‘Best of US’ Super Bowl commercial

Olympic figure skating medal favorite Nathan Chen took his first steps on the ice at age 3, when he told his mother he wanted to be a hockey goalie. The first rink Chen skated on was used as a warm-up rink for skaters at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City, his hometown.

Today, he’s impressing the hockey players with his masterful quadruple jumps and expressive artistry on the ice. And instead of doing it in heavy gear, at the Olympics, he’ll be dressed in Vera Wang.

Nathan Chen shows off all that and more in his newest commercial, which debuted on Tuesday on TODAY. It airs this Sunday during the Super Bowl on NBC.