What makes this Super Blue Blood Moon so rare?

It’s something that hasn’t happened since the 1800s—a lunar trifecta! If you’re up early tomorrow morning, you may catch a glimpse of the Super Blue Blood Moon.

But here in central Ohio, we’re not geographically lucky when it comes to being in the right place for the best view of this particular event.

You may have seen a so-called Supermoon before, but what makes this one a “blue moon”, is the fact that it’s the second full moon in a month.

Although it may appear slightly larger and brighter because of its closest position to earth, super moons actually happen all the time.

“There’s basically a supermoon every month. If you go out and look at the moon every night if you can, you’re gonna see a supermoon at least once a month,” explains Don Stevens of the Perkins Observatory in Delaware.

So this super blue moon will also be a blood moon, because it coincides with a lunar eclipse!

“The blood-red part comes from the eclipse that’s going to be happening,” Stevens says. “Although from here, we won’t see that part of it from totality, because you need to be on the western part of the U.S. to see that. We’ll probably get some of the partial phases before it sets.”

So that’s what makes this event rare—the super blue moon that coincides with the lunar eclipse. If you’d like to check it out, Ohio State University Astrophysicist Paul Sutter offered some tips.

“Because of our location where this eclipse is happening, it’s gonna be low on the horizon just before dawn, so the higher you can get, the farther west you can get, the more open cornfields you can put between you and the moon, the better.”

Clouds are in the forecast, but if we do get some breaks, this is something you can look at safely—no special glasses needed. It’s bright, but not that bright.

If you’re wondering the exact time when all this happens, roughly between 6:50 and 7:30 tomorrow morning.