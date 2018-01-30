Where are you going? Today is National Plan For Vacation Day

A man sits in a chair at a beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, Wednesday, March 2, 2016. (AP Photos/Marina Riker)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’ve been thinking about booking that trip to a tropical beach, today may just be your time for National Plan For Vacation Day.

According to Project Time Off, people in the United States are failing to use 662 million of their paid vacation days.

Those missed days of vacation equal about $236 billion in losses for the U.S. economy, according to PRNewswires.com.

“At the beginning of the year the calendar is still full of possibility and there is no better time to start planning vacation days,” said Katie Denis, chief of research and strategy at Project: Time Off. “Americans who want to use more of their vacation time can put themselves in a better position to do so by planning ahead—and their request is more likely to be approved by the boss.”

Project Time Off says the best time to plan your vacation is now. There is even tools on the website to help plan your perfect time off.

