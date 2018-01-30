Why we’re looking forward to ‘This is Us’ after the Super Bowl

By Published:

PHOTOS: This is Us

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — I am not sure what it says about me that I am so eager to learn the details about a tragic, untimely death that left three children without a father and a young mother forever mourning the loss of her soul-mate – even as she marries another man who we all know can never, ever measure up to her one true love.

For This Is Us fans, that little contest known as the Superbowl is merely the warm-up for the true event of the night, the long-awaited episode that promises to reveal exactly how Jack Pearson died; why Kate blames herself; whether the newly-sober Kevin can get over the harsh words exchanged with his father in the hours before his death; if Randall can live up to his father’s example.

NBC has released an enticing video preview and still-shots that add to the anticipation.  Kate appears to be upset – Kevin is trying meditation – Randall apparently hosting a Superbowl party.  It’s all part of the mystery, but the mastery can be claimed by the writers.  From the first episode, they pulled us in.  In the premiere, they cleverly revealed the formation of the family through flashbacks – without any of us realizing we were traveling through time with them.

I am hearing from obsessed fans who tell me they will nap during the game so they are at their best when This Is Us airs.

Mike Jackson and I will be working the night of the Superbowl – but I already warned him we must have all work done before This Is Us begins.  I will make him watch it with me so that I will have a weekly viewing buddy. This will be us, watching This Is Us.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s