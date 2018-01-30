Woman charged with intentionally setting mobile home on fire

Published:
Edna S. Underwood

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman accused of lighting her own home on fire is being held on $75,000 bond.

Edna S. Underwood, 71, faced a judge Tuesday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court, charged with aggravated arson, a second-degree felony.

Firefighters responded early Sunday morning to a fire at Underwood’s mobile home on Edson Drive.

Initially, firefighters thought Underwood might be inside, because the mobile home park manager said Underwood didn’t have a car.

Neighbors said they saw her leave the park with a shopping cart full of belongings at 10 or 11 p.m. Hours went by and firefighters were unable to find Underwood, but that cart was eventually found near the trailer park entrance, at a storage facility. Inside was a purse belonging to Edna Underwood.

Security video at the mobile home park showed Underwood at the facility a few hours before the fire and near her home less than half an hour before the fire.

Underwood was finally found in a laundry building on the property and, after being read her Miranda rights, later admitted to investigators she was upset at getting evicted and set her house on fire with lighter fluid.

According to prosecutors, Underwood’s only criminal history includes charges from 1999 and 2001 for unauthorized use of property.

She will be back in court February 8 for a preliminary hearing.

