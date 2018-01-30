Woman killed in Fairfield Co. crash after striking deer

BERNE TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) – A woman was killed in a Fairfield County when she pulled off the roadway after striking a deer.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that Mary Spencer, 60, was traveling west on US-33 near milepost 23 when she struck a deer, Troopers say she then pulled her GMC S-15 pickup truck off the roadway, where a second vehicle also traveling west on US-33 struck Spencer’s vehicle, throwing her truck off the road and flipping it upside down.

Spencer was taken to Fairfield Medical Center where she later died.

Troopers are continuing their investigation in to the crash.