World’s tallest man and shortest woman visit Giza pyramids

EGYPT (NBC NEWS) — The world’s tallest man and shortest woman have visited Egypt’s Giza pyramids.

The visit last Friday was part of a campaign which aims to revive Egypt’s struggling tourism industry.

Sultan Kosen, 35, who is of Kurdish origin stands at 8 feet 3 inches tall.

Jyoti Amge, a 24-year-old actress who stars in the American television series ‘American Horror Story’, is just 24.7 inches tall.

The pair is expected to visit other famous sites in Egypt during their stay, according to the ministry of tourism.

The visit follows a string of visits by celebrities, including Hollywood actor Will Smith and reality star Kourtney Kardashian last year, as well as Argentinean football player Lionel Messi.

Egypt’s tourism sector suffered many setbacks since the uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011 but still remains a vital source of foreign currency.