1 Dead After Train Carrying Republican Lawmakers Crashes Into Truck

Republican members of Congress were on their way to a legislative retreat in West Virginia Wednesday when their train collided with a garbage truck, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured, according to reports.

Amtrak officials said the train hit the vehicle, which was on the tracks, at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Va., some 120 miles outside of Washington D.C., where the trip originated.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has confirmed that one person was killed in this crash. Another was injured.

“The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates. There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury,” Sanders said.

There were reportedly no serious injuries among members of congress or their respective staff. Two Amtrak crew members and two passengers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Amtrak.

“Senior Administration officials are in regular contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident,” Sanders said.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann told USA Today that he was on his way to the restroom when the train hit and he was thrown, suffering neck, back and foot injuries.

“I’m in a bit of shock right now,” Fleischmann told the paper after the crash. “I’m in a whole lot of pain and discomfort.

Several other Republican lawmakers on the train at the time of the crash have tweeted about the incident to let their followers know they are safe.

The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision. Amey and I are both OK. Docs and security on board are helping secure the scene. — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) January 31, 2018

I am on the train, but I am okay. https://t.co/wmOjatHw9S — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) January 31, 2018

The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 31, 2018

The lawmakers will continue traveling to the retreat by bus, reports said.

President Trump is scheduled to travel to West Virginia on Air Force One for the retreat Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh page for updates.

