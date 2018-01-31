9-month-old baby fighting for life after simple cold turns into coma

By Published:

CULLMAN, AL (WFLA/WVTM) – A 9-month-old baby in Alabama is fighting for his life after a simple cold turned into a coma.

Isaac Lehmann is a happy, healthy baby, but he is now in the PICU at a children’s hospital in a coma and on a ventilator.

His family says he caught a cold, the flu and later RSV.

Baby Isaac’s aunt, Ann Jacobs, said he as breathing shallow and was congested.

When the family was just three minutes away from the hospital, baby Isaac stopped breathing.

“It took them about seven to 10 minutes to revive him,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said Isaac has possibly been suffering from seizures in the coma.

“It looks like he won’t be able to walk or talk or his vision and short-term memory, stuff like that. They’re thinking it’s going to be really damaged,” she said.

The family is asking for prayers.

“We’re trying to stay really positive just for him even if he does not make it, that he’ll go up,” Jacobs said as she cried.

