Columbus Police looking for missing woman from north side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a 74-year-old woman last seen Tuesday.

Police say Dorothy Reeder was last seen at Karl Road and Alpine Drive in Columbus. She is driving a 2010 gray 4-door Mercury Sable with license plate OH #FMS6459.

Police say Reeder is 5’3″ and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. There is no description of the clothing she was wearing.

