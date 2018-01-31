‘Dangerous’ World War II Bomb Found at Hong Kong Construction Site

A second World War II bomb has been found at a massive construction site in Hong Kong.

Thousands were evacuated Wednesday after another 1,000-pound explosive was unearthed in the Wan Chai neighborhood. The area was expected to be sealed until Thursday as bomb experts worked to defuse the 5-foot-long ordnance.

Ferries were canceled and roads were closed in the busy downtown area near the Hong Kong Convention Center.

On Saturday, authorities were able to defuse a similar explosive that was unearthed at the same site. That discovery prompted the evacuation of about 1,500 people.

The second bomb is in a dangerous position and is severely damaged, authorities said. 

The bombs are American made. U.S. bombers struck Hong Kong several times during World War II.

