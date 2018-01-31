Emery Lehman to compete in 5000m at 2018 Olympics

Emery Lehman will now be competing in the 5000m in addition to the team pursuit at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

During the U.S. Olympic trials Lehman won the 5000m, but the team did not have a quota spot in the event at the time.

Last week, Lehman announced the news on his Twitter account and this week the International Skating Union confirmed the that the U.S. had in fact gained a spot in the event.

The event quota places shifted after the Olympic Athlete from Russia team, featuring only four speed skaters, was named. No Russian men will race in the 500m.

After the Trials, Lehman was the last person added to the United States Olympic speed skating team as a team pursuit specialist. Throughout the games the four-man team pursuit roster can vary from round to round. Jonathan Garcia, Joey Mantia, and Brian Hansen are the other skaters who qualified to compete in the event.

The 2018 Games will be Lehman’s second Olympics. In Sochi, he finished 10th in the 10,000m.

In addition to being granted a spot in the men’s 5000m, the U.S. also gained a spot in the women’s team pursuit.

U.S. Speedskating has yet to yet to announce who will compete in the women’s team pursuit. At the 2017 World Championships, Olympians Mia Manganello and Heather Bergsma participated in the event.