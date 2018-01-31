Kerry Coombs bids farewell to Buckeye Nation, will join Titans coaching staff

By Published: Updated:
Kerry Coombs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Buckeyes assistant defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs is leaving Columbus for Nashville, where he will oversee the Tennessee Titans’ secondary.

Coombs shared a letter to Buckeye Nation on his personal Twitter page Wednesday. He thanked Urban Meyer, who he called “the greatest coach in college football,” as well as his coaching staff, players, and fans, as well as OSU athletic director Gene Smith.

He had been with the Buckeyes for six seasons, 2012-2017. Previously, he coached at the University of Cincinnati.

A native of Ohio, Coombs played on the 1980 University of Dayton Division III National Championship team. He and his wife, Holly, have three grown children.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s