Kerry Coombs bids farewell to Buckeye Nation, will join Titans coaching staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Buckeyes assistant defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs is leaving Columbus for Nashville, where he will oversee the Tennessee Titans’ secondary.

Coombs shared a letter to Buckeye Nation on his personal Twitter page Wednesday. He thanked Urban Meyer, who he called “the greatest coach in college football,” as well as his coaching staff, players, and fans, as well as OSU athletic director Gene Smith.

He had been with the Buckeyes for six seasons, 2012-2017. Previously, he coached at the University of Cincinnati.

A native of Ohio, Coombs played on the 1980 University of Dayton Division III National Championship team. He and his wife, Holly, have three grown children.