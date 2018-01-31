Mayor Ginther holds first ‘State of our City’ event

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is holding his ‘State of our City’ neighborhood conversation.

The city says the speech will be an opportunity for people in the community to hear what the mayor’s plans are for improving conditions in the city.

Organizers tell us Mayor Ginther will make remarks, followed by a panel discussion with community leaders.

“Tonight you will hear I think form mayor Ginther, about pulling everyone together. About collaboration, about the need for us to stack hands and work together. That’s a role not just for the city but for all of us. For all of its residents,” said Councilmember Shannon Hardin.

