Mother faces new charges in death of 5-year-old Cleveland boy found buried in backyard

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Officials in Cleveland announced new charges Wednesday in the death of a 5-year-old boy.

Jordan Rodriguez’s body was found buried in bags in December in the back yard of a home.

WKYC reports his mother, Larissa Rodriguez, was taken into custody after someone called from Pakistan and said she had buried her child in her yard.

Rodriguez reportedly told police her son was with his father in Houston at the time. The boy had been dead since Sept. 22, police said. Rodriguez was charged with felonious assault and child endangering and pleaded not guilty at the time.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office Wednesday announced Wednesday that Rodriguez’s husband, Christopher, has also been indicted on murder charges for the boy’s death.

WKYC reports Larissa Rodriguez faces additional charges for a food trafficking scheme.