13 people hospitalized after two-alarm fire in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Division of Fire Chief Steve Martin says crews have contained a two-alarm fire at an apartment early Wednesday morning, but not before multiple residents sustained injuries.

Firefighters responded to the call of a fire in the 1400 block of West Rich Avenue around 2:40am.

Crews on scene say some residents jumped from their windows to escape the blaze, with some of them sustaining injuries from the fall.

A total of 13 people were transported to the hospital. Chief Martin says all are in stable condition.

The Columbus Division of Fire says the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

 

