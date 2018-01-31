Mystery of Melania Trump’s Gift to Michelle Obama Finally Solved After More Than a Year

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

An entire year later, we finally know what was in that blue box that Melania Trump gave Michelle Obama outside the White House on Inauguration Day.

Mrs. Obama revealed the longstanding secret during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, her first since leaving America’s most famous address.

“It was a lovely frame,” Mrs. Obama told DeGeneres.

The comedian turned TV host also poked fun at the former first lady’s reaction to the gift, and her apparent struggle to figure out what to do with it.

“There is all this protocol,” Mrs. Obama said. “I mean, this is like a state visit so they tell you, ‘You’re gonna do this, they’re gonna stand here.’ Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like, ‘Okay, where…? What am I supposed to do with this gift?’”

As she was left wondering where to leave the box, her husband stepped in to help.

“I’m thinking, ‘Do we take the picture?’ And then my husband — he grabbed the box and took it back inside,” Mrs. Obama said. “But everybody cleared out — no staff, no one. I was like, ‘What do you do with the box?’”

RELATED STORIES


Dancing With the Political Stars: Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton Reportedly Asked to Join ‘DWTS’


What’s in the Box? Social Media Goes Wild Over Tiffany’s Gift Melania Trump Gave Michelle Obama


What Body Language Reveals About Donald Trump, Michelle Obama Prior to Inauguration

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s