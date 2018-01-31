Mystery of Melania Trump’s Gift to Michelle Obama Finally Solved After More Than a Year

An entire year later, we finally know what was in that blue box that Melania Trump gave Michelle Obama outside the White House on Inauguration Day.

Mrs. Obama revealed the longstanding secret during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, her first since leaving America’s most famous address.

“It was a lovely frame,” Mrs. Obama told DeGeneres.

The comedian turned TV host also poked fun at the former first lady’s reaction to the gift, and her apparent struggle to figure out what to do with it.

“There is all this protocol,” Mrs. Obama said. “I mean, this is like a state visit so they tell you, ‘You’re gonna do this, they’re gonna stand here.’ Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like, ‘Okay, where…? What am I supposed to do with this gift?’”

As she was left wondering where to leave the box, her husband stepped in to help.

“I’m thinking, ‘Do we take the picture?’ And then my husband — he grabbed the box and took it back inside,” Mrs. Obama said. “But everybody cleared out — no staff, no one. I was like, ‘What do you do with the box?’”

RELATED STORIES



Dancing With the Political Stars: Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton Reportedly Asked to Join ‘DWTS’





What’s in the Box? Social Media Goes Wild Over Tiffany’s Gift Melania Trump Gave Michelle Obama





What Body Language Reveals About Donald Trump, Michelle Obama Prior to Inauguration

