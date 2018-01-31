Nancy Kerrigan Teaches New England Patriots Cheerleaders How to Skate

Nancy Kerrigan is making sure the New England Patriots cheerleaders are warmed up for Sunday’s Super Bowl — by putting them on ice.

The Olympian, who is reporting on the 2018 Super Bowl and the upcoming Winter Olympics for Inside Edition, gave the cheerleaders a skating lesson.

“We’re the New England Patriots cheerleaders — on ice!” the squad shouted.

Kerrigan, a New England native, gave the women words of encouragement as she showed them some moves, including pirouettes.

“Come on, you can do this!” she told them. “You can do this!”

On Monday, Kerrigan also had words of encouragement for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“You are an amazing, gracious champion, I know,” she told him. “New England is really proud of you. I’m from New England and [I’m] a huge fan.”

The Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles for Sunday’s big game.

