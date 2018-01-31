Ohio film director talks about working with ‘This is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia

(WCMH) — After the finale of ‘This is Us’, NBC4 is giving you the scoop on the show’s biggest star, Jack.

Cleveland independent filmmaker Charles Moore dishes on Milo Ventimiglia’s new film, ‘Madtown,’ shot in Ohio. He tells us the one thing he can’t live without, and why everyone, including the cast, crew and fans can’t get enough of him.

“When Milo walked on the set and he was willing to do things that he really shouldn’t have even been doing. Helping the art department pick certain things up when something falls down, little things like that. You just go, ‘Oh wow this guy is a special person.’ He’s a special talent because he can walk into the scene and just deliver an amazing role and we say cut and then he just has a comfort level with the crew and everybody behind the cameras which is very important,” said Moore.

Check out Katie Ferrell’s story after Sunday’s big episode of ‘This is Us’ on NBC4.

PHOTOS: Milo Ventimiglia (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 08: Actor Milo Ventimiglia and actresses Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz attend The Rape Foundation's Annual Brunch on October 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Rape Foundation) THIS IS US -- "That'll Be The Day" Episode 213 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC) THIS IS US -- "Clooney" Episode 212 -- Pictured: Milo Ventimiglia as Jack -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)