Ohio film director talks about working with ‘This is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia

(WCMH) — After the finale of ‘This is Us’, NBC4 is giving you the scoop on the show’s biggest star, Jack.
Cleveland independent filmmaker Charles Moore dishes on Milo Ventimiglia’s new film, ‘Madtown,’ shot in Ohio. He tells us the one thing he can’t live without, and why everyone, including the cast, crew and fans can’t get enough of him.
“When Milo walked on the set and he was willing to do things that he really shouldn’t have even been doing. Helping the art department pick certain things up when something falls down, little things like that. You just go, ‘Oh wow this guy is a special person.’ He’s a special talent because he can walk into the scene and just deliver an amazing role and we say cut and then he just has a comfort level with the crew and everybody behind the cameras which is very important,” said Moore.
Check out Katie Ferrell’s story after Sunday’s big episode of ‘This is Us’ on NBC4.
PHOTOS: Milo Ventimiglia
PHOTOS: Milo Ventimiglia x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Milo Ventimiglia
-
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon around the world
-
Test Gallery
-
Test Gallery
-
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office helps across state lines in wake of school shooting
-
PHOTOS: Super Bowl stadium food
-
PHOTOS: Ohio State Highway Patrol marijuana bust
-
PHOTOS: XFL
-
PHOTOS: Blizzard of 1978
-
PHOTOS: Blizzard of 1978